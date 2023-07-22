MANKATO — Coming off of a severe RSV season nationwide, Mankato physicians said the approval of a first-of-its-kind medication could bring another helpful tool into the fold.
The Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, approved AstraZeneca’s Beyfortus drug for children up to age 2 on Monday.
Approval came after three clinical trials supported its safety and efficacy in helping the immune system’s ability to fight off the RSV virus, which hospitalizes about 1% to 3% of children younger than 12 months each year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Getting FDA approval is a big step in the process toward the medication being available to parents, said Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
“This new one would be a one time per season injection, making it much easier for parents to come in and get that in conjunction with a well child visit,” she said.
An existing RSV medication, she added, wasn’t used much because it was only approved for certain high-risk patients and required monthly injections.
Dr. Katie Smentek, a pediatrician at Mankato Clinic, expressed enthusiasm about the FDA’s approval.
“We are excited that we may have another tool to fight RSV and protect infants from this serious disease, which can be life threatening,” she said in a statement.
FDA approval paves the way for a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory council to prepare specific recommendations. This week’s approval generally signals the medication could help children born during or entering their first RSV season as well children up to 2 years old who remain “vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season,” according to an FDA press release.
Johnson is hopeful the medication will be available for the upcoming RSV season, typically coinciding with influenza season’s start in the fall.
“Once we hear what the CDC recommendations are, then our Mayo Clinic pediatrics and infectious disease groups will meet and make a plan for getting the medication in our clinics and available,” she said.
Parents responded to a Free Press query on Facebook indicating interest in the new medication. Jane Ek commented she’d “absolutely” seek out the medication.
“My oldest was hospitalized at 9 days old for almost two weeks,” she wrote. “I would have done anything to prevent that.”
RSV was scary, commented Michelle Beeghly, adding that she’d look into the potential side effects of the medication.
The FDA-listed possible side effects include rash and injection site reactions. Infants and children with a “history of serious hypersensitivity reactions to Beyfortus’ active ingredients or any of its excipients” shouldn’t receive the medication.
The clinical trials cited in the FDA’s approval announcement found that the medication reduced the risk of severe RSV by 70%-75% relative to placebos. Most children experience mild cold-like RSV symptoms, but severe cases are associated with pneumonia and bronchiolitis.
