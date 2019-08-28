NORTH MANKATO — It’s only been a bit less than two months since North Mankato’s newest dial-a-ride service started, but city officials say they’re seeing positive results from the pilot project.
RubyRide gave 67 rides in July, the door-to-door pickup service’s first month in action.
“We thought that was pretty good for being just a totally new program,” Finance Director Kevin McCann said. “We’re hoping to keep growing it from there.”
North Mankato is subsidizing RubyRide for about $100,000, based on how many people use the service, through next June. The city decided to contract with the company as part of its initiative to improve public transit for residents.
RubyRide officials are already looking into contracts with other area organizations. Aeden Marty, RubyRide partner and COO, said the service is in talks with MRCI and Fun.com among other area companies to transport workers to and from job sites.
In addition, RubyRide is looking into partnerships with Mankato Area Public Schools and Minnesota State University to help get students to and from campus, school or practices.
“We’re really trying to engage the whole community, especially as we’ve got back-to-school season starting,” Marty said. “We’re hoping to get into the eyes and minds of some of the parents as we’re trying to show they can have another way to help their children get around town.”
RubyRide works similar to Uber and Lyft but is cheaper for residents thanks to the city’s subsidy. Rides cost $4 per passenger, while children accompanied by adults can ride for free if they’re 5 years old or younger, with older children paying 50 cents. At least one end of the ride must be in North Mankato.
Marty said RubyRide, which has about a dozen drivers thus far, transports unaccompanied minors ages 10 or older during the school day. And he said RubyRide expects to announce more services in Mankato next month.
“Mankato and North Mankato has been a great place for us to demonstrate this model of transportation,” he said.
Residents can request rides either online, through a phone app or over the phone. Ride hours are between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., but residents can schedule or ask for rides outside of those hours at a higher rate.
North Mankato and Mankato have expanded transit options for residents during the past few years in response to growing demand for public transportation.
Both cities expanded fixed-transit routes this past year, but bus and van routes mostly run during the day and are designed to bring people to and from work.
RubyRide started in 2014 in Phoenix and also has pilot programs running in Houston and Pittsburgh.
