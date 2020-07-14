WASECA — Carrie Sharp knew she was taking a gamble when she opened Trio Coffee, Wine & Ale House in Waseca last year, but she and her husband, Jeremy, had no idea how COVID was going to affect her business.
The Sharps had to furlough some of their employees earlier this year when the state went into lockdown. Since Carrie reopened Trio, the downtown Waseca cafe has cut its hours and taken out more than half of its tables to comply with state guidelines and recommendations.
But Carrie and Jeremy, along with many other small-business owners in the area, don't know how long the ongoing effects from COVID-19 will last. Business is coming back "little by little," but Trio has still pared down service while the pandemic is ongoing.
That's what the Sharps as well as Waseca government, nonprofit and business leaders told U.S. Sen. Tina Smith on Tuesday. The Democrat, who is up for reelection, toured through southern Minnesota with stops in Worthington, Waseca and Mankato to learn more about how COVID-19 is impacting rural Minnesota.
For many businesses such as Trio, the customer base just isn't what it used to be. People are acting cautiously, which makes it a challenge for service businesses like Trio to retain and grow its customer base.
"We're working really hard on making sure people are comfortable coming back," Carrie Sharp said.
Ann Fitch, executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, said some businesses such as medical facilities, construction trades and factories have stayed the same or even thrived during the ongoing pandemic, but restaurants, hospitality, holistic health and nonprofits have been severely hurt by the pandemic.
"There's a terrible imbalance of success in Waseca right now," Fitch said. "Just as a small sampling in our community, 80% of our nonprofits are at 50% of where they need to be in their budget right now."
Waseca officials and business leaders are concerned the pandemic will change the way people work and eat because many are working from home and spending more time cooking. That could have serious effects for the city's restaurant scene and tourist attractions moving forward.
"It's just a downward spiral," Fitch said. "We will actually get back up; it's just going to be a long road."
Jeremy Sharp, who also works as an agronomist, said Congress should try to focus on agricultural relief as well, since ag businesses make up the tax base for a majority of rural Minnesota counties.
Smith said she hopes to work on targeted support for businesses and nonprofits, as well as extend some of the CARES Act measures set to expire this month such as extra unemployment benefits. The senator would like to expand the federal Paycheck Protection Program to take applications for nonprofits with staff over 500 and would also like to see federal action on preventing evictions caused by the coronavirus.
"We need, I believe, a significant infusion of help for housing," Smith said. "Not only so that people can continue to pay their rent, but also to the landlords who can't afford to run their businesses if they don't have any income coming."
Smith said she's a little disappointed Senate Republicans haven't made much progress on those issues, as she thinks Congress must take urgent action to prevent further economic crises.
"We know that to get something done, we have to have a bipartisan bill," Smith said.
