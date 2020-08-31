LAKE CRYSTAL — In 2013, Salim Kaderbhai was preparing to give his very first sermon as pastor for Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in rural Blue Earth County. It was his first assignment fresh out of Luther Seminary in St. Paul, and he was nervous.
“I was at my office in Madelia and the service here was at 9 a.m.” Kaderbhai said.” I was nervous about my sermon and what I was going to say, so I closed my eyes to pray and the next thing I knew it was 8:50, so I got here late on my first Sunday as a pastor.”
The congregation proved to be forgiving and welcomed Kaderbhai, who was born in Tanzania, with open arms. In 2017, they pooled resources to pay the required fees for Kaderbhai to officially become a U.S. citizen.
“It was expensive, and I was putting it off because I couldn’t afford it,” Kaderbhai said. “A lot of them came to my naturalization ceremony in Mankato and it was really cool, like I was one of them.”
On Sunday, he led the congregation for the last time. After 151 years, the church is closing its doors for good as about 120 people came to commemorate the final service, followed by lunch, ice cream and a lot of reminiscing.
“I’ve been preparing for this day for a month now,” he told the congregation. “Please excuse me if I fight back some tears.”
Attendance limped along at about 15-25 people during the last few years for Sunday services. That compares to about 45-50 people in 2013.
With dwindling funds and dropping attendance, the church board was faced with a tough choice.
“We decided instead of kicking the can down the road until we ran out of money, it was better to end while we were still able to do so with integrity and dignity,” Kaderbhai said.
Longtime member Tom Hughes said the congregation was a family.
“If somebody wasn’t in church on a given Sunday, people would ask where they were,” Hughes said. “Everybody knew what was going on in each other’s lives, the ups and downs — it’s just one big family.”
Hughes met his wife to be, Janette, now a deacon for the church, when the two were kids in Sunday school and lived only a few miles from each other. The two were married at the church and all of their children were baptized here.
Trustee Bruce Lammers, who took confirmation classes with Janette Hughes, took a moment to tease her about the old days.
“She struggled in Sunday school,” Lammers joked. “I had to help her so she could be confirmed.”
Janette Hughes just smiled, rolled her eyes and shook her head.
“I think that’s why Pastor Salim got along well here. He felt comfortable,” she said. “You might have goofed up during communion one time, but nobody cared.”
It’s a common theme among the congregants here on their final Sunday together, as many repeat similar stories of being baptized themselves in the church and forming relationships that have stood the test of time.
For Kaderbhai, who was recently hired as a pastor at a Lutheran church in Park Rapids, said those strong bonds will be the most difficult part of saying goodbye.
“Once you build the relationships that are connected, hopeful and rooted in a God who is loving, caring and all embracing, it’s hard to let go of that,” he said. “That’s what I’ve cried the most about is the people. We loved it here. They made us feel at home. They took care of us.”
Missy Wagner, who with her husband, Joe, provided the music for Sunday’s service, has been a member since she was baptized 52 years ago. Her earliest memories are playing with other kids outside during family night in the 1960s and early ‘70s.
While rural churches often get pegged as conservative, Wagner points out that Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church was the first church in its synod to hire a female pastor in the early 1980s.
“We are actually probably one of the most liberal congregations you’re going to find,” Wagner said. “We really prided ourselves on being opening and welcoming.”
A large part of the church’s mission has been service work. Barb Overlie became a member 42 years ago when she married her husband, Don Overlie. For years, she’s led youth groups on mission trips to places such as South Africa and Guatemala or around the country as well as locally, whether it was working with at-risk youth, painting homes for low-income families or feeding the poor.
“There’s a lot of service-minded ministry that was rooted in this congregation,” Kaderbhai said. “Barb has been this dynamite person who has led all of our youth programs.”
Don Overlie first began coming to the church when he was a young child in the 1930s. He’s been a member ever since.
“This is where my father was born and baptized. My grandfather is a founding member. He emigrated from Norway two years before the church was founded in 1859.”
The 10 immigrant families who founded the church in 1869 first met in members’ barns in the early years and later at a nearby schoolhouse before building a church of their own in about 1890. A fire led the congregation to rebuild in 1957, and that’s the church standing today.
While the church board was told it would be hard to sell the building, they were happy to report a woman purchased the building and will turn it into a religious school.
“We’re very pleased to see that someone is going to take it over and use it as a learning center,” Barb Overlie said.
When asked whether the congregation will stay in touch, Wagner gave a resounding “yes.” Her family farm has hosted Christmas Eve services in recent years in their barn, a return to the church’s roots, and they plan to invite the congregation to a service again this December.
“If we can’t gather in this building, we can still gather close by as a community,” she said.
