ELYSIAN — A man was killed in a farming accident near Elysian Sunday night.
Martin Jeffery Baker, 57, died after he was pinned between a metal livestock feeder and a large round hay bale, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
First responders were called to an Elysian Township residence just after 8:30 p.m. They freed Baker and attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene. Baker's body was taken to a medical examiner's office for further investigation.
