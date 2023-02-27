Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Fairmont, St. James and Waseca were recently recognized by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Fairmont was ranked as a 2023 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital, and St. James and Waseca were named among the 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals.
In its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance, according to a Mayo news release.
Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Red Wing, as well as in Bloomer and Menomonie, Wisconsin, also were recognized by the Chartis Center for Rural Health this year.
