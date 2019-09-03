ST. JAMES — A rural Lake Crystal artist got good news Monday about a loved one named Stan.
St. James police found her stolen van, which owner Malia Wiley named Stan the Art Van.
The even better news, Wiley wrote on Facebook, is that the van was in the same condition she'd left it when it was taken from her driveway and still contained all of the artwork and supplies that had been in it.
After Wiley had reported the van had been stolen the weekend of Aug. 24-25, she received an outpouring of support and a friend set up a GoFundMe page for her. Wiley said on her Facebook post that she will be returning the donations.
She will have a booth Saturday and Sunday at the Rock Bend Folk Festival in St. Peter.
