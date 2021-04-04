MONTGOMERY — A man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Le Sueur County just west of Montgomery.
Scott Alan Christensen, 60, of rural Le Sueur, was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound at 3:31 p.m. on County Road 26. On a curve near the intersection with County Road 136 about two miles west of Montgomery, Christensen collided with an eastbound 2014 Dodge pickup truck driven by Rae Ann Bohlman, 55, of Green Isle. according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
Christensen was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Bohlman, nor her passenger, Floyd Bohlman, 56, were injured in the collision, which remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.