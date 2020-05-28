LEWISVILLE — Authorities are investigating an armed home invasion, assault and robbery in rural southwestern Blue Earth County.
Gunshots reportedly were fired during invasion that occurred just after midnight Thursday at 47531 127th St. east of Lewisville. Neither occupant was hit, according to a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office news release.
A male and a female occupant said three men with handguns came in, assaulted them and took cash and other items. The male occupant was injured and taken to a hospital.
Authorities said they believe the robbers knew the victims and they don't believe there is a threat to the general public.
No further information is being released as the incident is under investigation.
Anyone who has information that could help authorities is asked to call 507-304-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.