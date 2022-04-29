MANKATO — Before his death Wednesday, a rural Mankato father reportedly confirmed his son was his attacker.
Steven Earle, 59, sustained multiple stab wounds before dying in a Rochester hospital.
The 24-year-old son, Travis Earle, will make his initial court appearance Friday after being charged with second-degree murder.
The father initially called 911 around 1 p.m. Wednesday reporting his son had beaten him up in the past and now had a knife, said Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Captain Paul Barta during a media briefing Friday.
The call disconnected at one point while deputies were on their way to his South Bend Township residence. Dispatchers reconnected with him in time to hear a struggle before the call disconnected again, with repeated call-back efforts going unanswered.
Deputies arrived to find Travis Earle in the yard. He acknowledged there was a disturbance between him and his father and his father had been stabbed during the altercation, Barta said.
“Travis told the deputies that his dad was inside the residence and actually commented that he could be dead,” he said.
Inside, Steven Earle was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his torso. He was still conscious and shared details on what happened while being transported to Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospital in Mankato.
“He did make comments that his son was responsible for his injuries,” Barta said. “No one else was at the residence at the time.”
The father and son lived together at the 208 Eleanor St. residence, just across the Blue Earth River from Mankato’s city limits.
Steven Earle was later transported to Rochester. He died during surgery at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is handling post-mortem examinations. Preliminary findings include wounds on Steven Earle’s leg and hands along with the multiple stab wounds on his torso.
The suspected murder weapon was recovered from the scene. Barta described it as sort of like a novelty dagger.
The investigation is still in its beginning stages, said Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators processed the crime scene Thursday, he said, and their findings will be among the numerous reports factoring into any charging decisions.
“The investigation is probably going to take a few months in the great scheme of things,” he said.
Travis Earle didn’t previously have a criminal record. There was one domestic altercation reported at the address in July 2020, Barta said, but there were no arrests and the parties agreed to be separated with the son staying somewhere else for the night.
Barta offered condolences to Steven Earle’s family and friends. A photo provided by the family was displayed during the briefing showing Steven Earle holding his granddaughter.
“It’s a tragedy and sad and the loss of life is heartbreaking,” Barta said.
