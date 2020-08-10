MANKATO — When Orville Ziebarth faces his expansive garden each spring, his decision on what to plant comes easily.
“I grow everything I like to eat.”
And what he likes to look at, which this year are the tall, showy gladiolus. This spring he and family members planted 400 gladioli bulbs and they’ll dig them back out this fall.
Like most of the produce from the garden, he and his wife, Renee, donate many of the flowers for others to enjoy.
“We distribute them around the neighborhood, take them to church, that kind of thing,” Orville Ziebarth said.
Much of the bounty of the vegetable garden goes to the ECHO Food Shelf.
“He brings us lots of vegetables,” said Sara Diel, assistant manager of the food shelf.
Her records show that in 2018 Ziebarth delivered 1,703 pounds of produce. Last year that fell to 400 pounds.
“Last year was the worst garden year I’ve had. It was ridiculous,” said Ziebarth of the cool, wet season. “And the deer were bad, too.”
This year is providing a bumper crop and the deer aren’t a problem. “I’ve had a fence up for 10 years and I spent more time repairing it than gardening. So we put a new one up last year, 8-foot, that keeps the deer out.”
Diel said there are a few area gardeners who bring a lot of produce to the food shelf each year, as well as those who bring in eggs.
“I would say Orville brings the most. It’s really popular,” Diel said. “Even if we have a lot of donated produce from stores, people like the garden produce. There’s no comparing it to the commercially grown.”
Ziebarth’s garden includes beans, summer and winter squash, tomatoes, watermelon, carrots, eggplant, cantaloupe and more.
Lifelong passion
Orv, as most everyone calls him, always has loved gardening and heading to his woodshop in the winter months.
He bought his 5-acre lot near Indian Lake on the southwest edge of Mankato in about 1970. Developers had platted 5-acre lots and Ziebarth bought the first one. The area stayed unbuilt until 2010 when another developer bought the land and began building a housing development.
While homes are nearby, the Ziebarth acreage is ringed with mature spruce and apple trees and other parts of it contain smaller Colorado and Black Hills spruce that he sells. Much of the rest is devoted to his garden.
He bought the lot to grow a pick-your-own strawberry business, which he and his family ran for a decade.
“It’s a lot of work, but I had good help. We had three boys in high school, so it kept them out of trouble and they earned some money for college.”
When the boys left home, the Ziebarths converted the land to trees and garden.
Ziebarth, 84, spent his career teaching chemistry at Minnesota State University from 1964 until 1999.
He still spends many a morning tending to his garden or working out in his yard in lower North Mankato. While he still moves easily through the garden, he says it’s at a little slower pace these days.
“I worked a lot on my hands and knees. I’m getting too old to get up and down quite so much anymore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.