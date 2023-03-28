MANKATO — Clinics and hospitals in south-central Minnesota recently received grants for new ultrasound equipment, part of an initiative to improve access in rural areas.
The Helmsley Charitable Trust announced its $18.3 million grant award would cover the purchase of 196 ultrasound imaging devices for dozens of facilities around the state. Another $8.1 million will go toward sonography and point-of-care ultrasound trainings.
New Ulm Medical Center will receive two new ultrasound machines, confirmed director of operations Carisa Buegler in a statement, with one to be located at Springfield Clinic and another at New Ulm's Surgery Center.
“We are grateful to the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust for this significant donation to our region, along with many other rural regions, which ensures our communities and medical team have access to exceptional medical equipment," Buegler stated.
Ultrasounds are often associated with pregnancies, although they're also useful for identifying injuries inside the body. Medical professionals use the equipment's sound waves to create and view internal images, helping them make treatment decisions.
Patients in rural Minnesota already face less access to medical care, and any scarcity or outdatedness of ultrasound equipment in rural facilities risked adding to the issue.
Zip codes shouldn't determine health care outcomes, but unfortunately they do, said Walter Panzirer, Helmsley trustee. The grants are about equalizing access to ultrasounds whether you're in Minneapolis or a rural community.
"This will be a game changer for diagnostics, and help Minnesotans get the care they need quickly," he said.
The full list of grant recipients and amounts in south-central Minnesota is as follows:
• Allina Health's New Ulm Medical Center — portions of $758,911 (shared with Faribault Medical and Owatonna Hospital)
• Madelia Health — $193,530
• Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James, St. Peter and Waseca — portions of $1,577,273 (shared with 10 facilities)
• Ridgeview Medical Centers in Arlington and Le Sueur — $28,382
• United Hospital District in Blue Earth — $240,907
Madelia Health officials attended the announcement at Hennepin Healthcare last week. In a release afterward, ultrasound technician Dana Timm stated the new machine is a welcome addition for its detailed imaging capabilities.
"Our new machine allows for increased penetration of anatomy which provides accurate diagnostic images to help us treat our patients,” she stated. “We also have access to more cameras like our 4D/OB Transducer which has amazing clarity."
The health care provider is already using the new equipment, as evidenced by images shared Friday of Timm working with a patient.
Madelia Health previously received grants from Helmsley to purchase a mobile X-ray system and CT scanner.
The facilities will be able to tap into the $8.1 million portion of these most recent grants to train new sonographers as well as provide continuing education to current sonographers and ultrasound technologists.
