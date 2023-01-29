MANKATO — A decadeslong drain of population in rural Minnesota took an unusual turn during the pandemic.
In 2020 and 2021 rural counties saw a population increase from in-migration while the Twin Cities’ urban counties saw an unusual population loss due to out-migration.
Kelly Asche, senior researcher at the Center for Rural Policy and Development, said he’s never seen such a 180-degree change in population trends all the years he’s updated the State of Rural Minnesota report for the center.
Population changes happen in two ways — the number of births compared to deaths any given year and the in-migration compared to out-migration of people from a county.
Asche said that while some thought more babies would be born during the pandemic, the opposite was true. In many counties that traditionally see more births than deaths, the opposite happened.
“Maybe people were just fearful of having a baby during the pandemic.”
He said the seven-county Twin Cities area accounted for virtually all of the out-migration in the state, while metro areas such as Blue Earth County still saw growth.
“The pandemic changed the way people work. People can work from home and don’t have to stay where they live.”
He suspects many Twin Cities residents who moved already had a second home in a more rural county. And he said Realtors in rural areas reported during the pandemic that business was brisk.
“Anecdotally, they were saying that business was great and the homes they were selling were to Twin Cities metro residents.”
He suspects the civil unrest in the Twin Cities area following the murder of George Floyd and the general fear of the pandemic also likely led to an exodus from the Twin Cities metro area counties to rural counties.
Asche said no one knows if the one-time change is indicative of future trends.
“The population trend for many rural counties, especially in the southwest, has been dire. But no one took into account what happened during the pandemic.”
Despite the rural bump in population, unless something happens to cause significant changes over the long term in in-migration, either internationally or from other states, Minnesota’s population is still projected to decline across much of the state during the next 20 to 30 years.
Each year the center updates a variety of economic and demographic data pertaining to rural Minnesota.
To supplement the annual State of Rural Minnesota report, the center maintains and updates the Atlas of Rural Minnesota Online. The atlas is a collection of interactive maps and charts providing more detailed analysis.
The State of Rural Minnesota report can be found at: ruralmn.org/the-state-of-rural-2023/
The Rural Atlas can be found at: center-for-rural-policy.shinyapps.io/Atlas/
The Legislature requires the center to create the State of Rural Minnesota report each year to help guide policymakers in how rural conditions have changed and where they are at now.
