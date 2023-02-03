NEW ULM — No one was injured in an early morning fire Thursday that destroyed a house a few miles west of New Ulm.
Firefighters responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the report of a structure fire at 22927 185th Ave., in Milford Township, Brown County. When they arrived at the scene the unoccupied house was engulfed in flames, according to a New Ulm Fire Department press release.
Firefighters were on the scene for more than four hours.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
