NICOLLET — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died in a house fire Wednesday morning south of Nicollet.
John Charles Soost Jr., 77, died in the fire, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office. He was the owner of the residence.
Foul play is not suspected, the Sheriff's Office said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A Nicollet County Public Works employee called in at 4:21 a.m. to report a fully engulfed house fire at County Road 23 and 461st Avenue, between Nicollet and Judson.
While fighting the blaze, firefighters discovered the human remains inside the residence.
