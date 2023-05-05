NORTH MANKATO — A man was arrested Tuesday after Nicollet County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by North Mankato Police, responded to a 911 call of a stabbing that had occurred at a residence in rural North Mankato.
Responding Officers arrested the suspect, Dalton Freiderich Padgett, 31, upon their arrival. Clifford Freiderich III, 51, was transported by ambulance to the Mankato hospital where he was treated and released for a wound to his leg.
Dalton Freiderich-Padgett is currently in custody in the Nicollet County Jail and faces charges of including two felony assault charges and domestic assault.
