MANKATO — Minnesota’s new political maps show little change for the Mankato area but do reflect more sprawl for nearby districts and a few changes to who’s representing whom throughout the region.
The court-appointed panel overseeing the state’s redistricting process unveiled Minnesota’s congressional and legislative district maps Tuesday.
The Senate district covering much of the Mankato area, Nicollet County and parts of Le Sueur County is now District 18, while House District 18A and B are largely the same. District 18B, now represented by Luke Frederick, will lose Mankato Township precincts 1 and 2 to the district now represented by Jeremy Munson, called District 22B.
District 18B adds more of the northern part of Eagle Lake to its boundaries.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he was pleased to see his district still included a mixture of rural, urban and suburban residents.
“It helps to have all voices at the table,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of districts that can say that.”
Nearby districts in south-central Minnesota have largely increased in size to account for population shifts.
Munson’s district, which includes parts of Blue Earth, Watonwan, Waseca and Le Sueur counties, will drop Waseca and Le Sueur only to pick up most of Martin County and the western part of Faribault County.
Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, picks up the rest of Redwood County and Butternut Valley Township, Judson Township and Cambria Township in Blue Earth County.
Le Sueur County will join part of Scott and Rice County to form House District 22B.
The southern part of Waseca County will be included in a Senate district with Freeborn County, most of Faribault and Mower counties, and the southern half of Steele County. The northern part of Waseca County goes to a new Senate district with the rest of Steele County, and parts of Rice and Goodhue counties.
Former Senate Districts 22 and 23 look to consolidate, which pairs Republican Sens. Julie Rosen and Rich Draheim against each other should they both seek reelection this fall. The new district appears to run from Minnesota’s southern border to just west of Jordan.
Draheim said Tuesday he has yet to review redistricting maps in detail and hasn’t made any decisions concerning reelection.
“There’s still a lot of time until the end of session,” he said. “We just need to focus on the session and less on reelection.”
Rosen also said she was focused on the legislative session rather than re-election. Yet she did express surprise at how large her district will become.
“There’s clearly some winners and losers, and I would’ve never, ever have guessed in my wildest dreams that this district would go all the way up to a suburb of Minneapolis,” she said.
Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, which covers much of the southern part of the state, had few changes. The district represented by U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn loses Le Sueur County to the state’s 2nd Congressional District but gains Wabasha and Goodhue counties, both of which leaned slightly conservative during the 2020 presidential election.
The addition may do little to solidify the Republican base for this fall’s upcoming election.
Hagedorn narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Dan Feehan in 2018 year, then beat Feehan again in 2020. Yet more people voted against Hagedorn than for him during the last election cycle.
Hagedorn won by more than 10,000 votes in 2020, but third-party candidate Bill Rood of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party garnered more than 21,000 votes.
The court panel noted Tuesday it couldn’t create new districts the way the Minnesota Legislature could, but rather had to use existing maps as its starting point.
“Still, our restrained approach does not leave any congressional district unchanged,” the panel wrote. “Nor does it mean that all Minnesotans will view the changes as insubstantial.”
Though the Legislature is charged with redrawing political boundaries following the latest U.S. census results every 10 years, Minnesota’s courts have decided the state’s political boundaries for decades as lawmakers usually reach an impasse on redistricting.
Along with U.S. House seats, each state legislative seat is up for election this November.
For more information on Minnesota’s new political boundaries, go to Minnesota’s Legislative Coordinating Commission website at gis.lcc.mn.gov.
