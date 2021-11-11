NORSELAND — A rural St. Peter man suffered minor injuries when the pickup he was driving crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon southeast of Norseland.
Jay Edward Hanson, 51, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of Nicollet County Road 15 and 403rd Avenue at 4:13 p.m. when the truck left the road, Nicollet County deputies said. A small grass fire ignited as a result of the crash.
About 200 BENCO customers in the area were without power for a few hours until the snapped pole was replaced.
Hanson was treated for minor injuries at River’s Edge Hospital. Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected in the accident, deputies said.
