ST. PETER — A rural St. Peter man received serious injuries after a rollover accident Thursday northwest of St. Peter.

Nicollet County Sheriff's Office logo

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:35 p.m. of a single vehicle rollover on County Road 15, just west of County Road 63. Sheriff’s Office deputies found Jay Hanson, 52, in the vehicle, who was airlifted by Mayo 3. The Sheriff's office said alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

