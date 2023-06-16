After finding out Farmamerica's historic buildings needed some sprucing up, a group of RVers donated two weeks of their time to help the Waseca nonprofit.
A Year to Volunteer, an RV-centric service nonprofit, recruited 28 people from 11 states to volunteer at the Waseca agricultural education center.
They completed their painting, siding and other projects Friday, with organizer Shar Roos saying the last day at a site is always a little bittersweet.
"It fills your heart with joy seeing all these people working together for no other reason than to help a place out," she said. "It gives you faith in humanity, but it's also sad to see it come to an end."
Shar and husband Phil founded A Year to Volunteer in February 2020 with a mission of mobilizing RVers to volunteer on projects in all 50 states.
Phil was a Navy captain for 36 years and Shar had a career in finance. Both careers influenced their decisions to start a nonprofit centered around volunteering in retirement.
It was a continuation of his humanitarian work in the military, and an expansion on volunteer work she pursued outside of a career she didn't always find the most fulfilling. While they wanted to travel the country in retirement, the Arizona couple strived to find meaning in it beyond sightseeing.
"We wanted to do something purposeful and something bigger and beyond ourselves," she said.
Their idea grew into a nonprofit that has undertaken 35 projects in 22 states so far. The progress was helped by the fact the vast majority of their work could be done outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers sign up on the nonprofit's website, meet up at a destination and work on projects for a couple weeks. They really only need a positive attitude and a willingness to help to get involved, Shar said, as they can learn any skills along the way.
Group projects have ranged from building boardwalks to assembling picnic tables to working on scenic overlooks to cleaned up areas hit by hurricanes.
At Farmamerica, they repaired a blacksmith building, repainted a farm house, replaced support beams on Agri-Hall and more. A grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation covered 85 gallons of paint to update the historic buildings, and volunteers provided the labor.
The two weeks at Farmamerica came about after a work project at Sam Houston Jones State Park in Louisiana. Kathy Luppes of Lakeville, the mother of Farmamerica program director Jenny Delray, was volunteering and told Shar the Waseca nonprofit could use help.
"We were like 'Oh my gosh, there are a million and one projects there,'" Luppes said. "So we connected Jenny to Shar."
For Farmamerica's five to eight staff members, the to-do list is always long, Delray said. To have 24 volunteers come in and help for two weeks was incredible, she added, and they're welcome back anytime.
"It's been huge having them here and I cannot express my thanks enough to them," she said.
She's eager to show the public the completed projects at the nonprofit's Acres of Pizza event on June 24.
"I'm going to be beaming the whole time," she said. "All these buildings just needed some love, and we're trying to tell that evolving story of agriculture but it can be hard to do when you're having to maintain historic buildings."
There's a real sense of gratification after wrapping up a project, said Karen Gailey of Utah, who has volunteered on 10 projects so far.
"It's something besides the regular travel tourist stuff," she said. "It gives me a way to give back."
And you get to see places you might never think of going to, she noted, like a ghost town in Montana or a raptor education center in Wisconsin.
You don't have to be an expert by any means to get involved, said Barbara Mammano, a full-time RVer from Rhode Island, because "you learn as you go."
Mammano's first project was in Kansas, where she met Gailey. The two became friends, not uncommon for the volunteers, who build or network of RVers crossing the country.
After a July break to avoid too much heat and humidity, the nonprofit will next go to North Dakota, Colorado and Utah. They'll be halfway to their 50-states goal by the end of the year.
For more information on the nonprofit, including volunteering and donation opportunities, go to www.ayeartovolunteer.com.
