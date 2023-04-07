At age 9, Vickie Locklier was already doing shots. Mom didn’t mind. She was the one handing over the shots.
“‘Here’s to warm your soul’ she’d say as we were driving up to the mountains,” Locklier says.
By 13, she was hooked on meth. In a somewhat jumbled upbringing — where she bounced back and forth between the family’s two homes that had two different sets of rules — Locklier found it easy to obtain drugs and alcohol, but difficult to feel normal.
She struggled with addiction, entered treatment programs, relapsed — a cycle of tries and failures handicapped her life and kept her from reaching her potential.
Until now.
Today she’s a student at Minnesota State University and part of a student group called Students for Alcohol and Drug Education. SADE, made up of students in the Alcohol and Drug Studies program, tries to educate students — and anyone else — about dangers of drug addiction and the importance of community resources to help those struggling with addiction.
The group is launching an event Monday when it hopes to collect hygiene products for people beginning recovery journeys. The group’s flyer, in big and bold type, says “Underwear Drive!” because they’re specifically hoping to collect underwear of all sizes — one of the most asked-for items in shelters and other social service programs. They’re also collecting shampoo and conditioner, as well as products for nail and dental care, and shaving cream and disposable razors.
"I am excited about the event. I've known a lot of people who have been homeless and without basic necessities," Locklier said. "And I'm glad we're doing it for the community. I think that's really important."
Drop-off sites will be available in MSU’s Centennial Student Union.
The hygiene drive will serve the immediate needs of people struggling to kick addiction. Addicts are often struggling financially, and many have no choice but to forgo everyday life basics such as shampoo or even toothpaste.
But the student group says their work goes beyond collecting hygiene items. Members say they’d like to expand their reach and create a network of not only student groups, but also relevant community groups dealing directly with addicts, recovering addicts or families of addicts.
SADE President Kylie Komaridis says they’d like to connect with students in areas such as law enforcement, social work, education and nursing — or any other group — to create a network of support and education.
“(They) will, without question, be dealing with people in their careers with substance use disorders,” she said. “There is power in collaboration.”
Komaridis said she’s spoken with several law enforcement agencies in the area, and all are on board and willing to help raise awareness about what she calls an epidemic.
“Right now we are dealing with something that is really no different than the crack epidemic of the 1980s and '90s,” she said. “We shouldn't be here struggling like this.”
The crack epidemic, and resulting response from law enforcement, saw people and communities of color disproportionately targeted, policed and incarcerated. The justice system, spurred by tough-on-crime legislation, dished out harsh penalties for people caught using or selling crack cocaine. That disparity, written into law in 1986, mandated a 100-1 sentencing disparity for defendants convicted of crack vs. powder cocaine, a disparity not addressed until the Fair Sentencing Act of 2020, which whittled it down to 18:1.
Cocaine in its powder form — a drug more traditionally associated with whites — never drew the nation’s collective ire the way crack did, and thus attracted little special treatment from lawmakers. This filled the prison system with drug felons, the vast majority of whom were Black and convicted of crimes involving crack cocaine.
“Anybody who remembers that time also remembers it was very much a racial issue,” Komaridis said, “Because of that, it was not looked at as people struggling with substance abuse. They were looked at as criminals.”
Things have changed dramatically since those days. Today the most commonly abused drugs are methamphetamine — a scourge for law enforcement for several decades now — and opioids. SADE advocates for education and awareness for all drug use, including tobacco and alcohol, which remain the deadliest drugs in terms of annual deaths.
The more awareness there is, the more people can avoid having themselves or a loved one becoming a statistic. That’s the reason for another event SADE is sponsoring: training on the use of naloxone, the brand name for which is Narcan.
Naloxone can reverse the effects of opioid overdose by helping stabilize an overdose victim’s breathing. One study showed that over 95% of overdose victims who were given naloxone ultimately survived the overdose event.
Roy Kammer, a faculty member in MSU’s Alcohol and Drug Studies program, said the lethal impact of drug use or abuse is sometimes seen by people as a problem “somewhere else,” and until it impacts them directly, it’s hard for them to truly grasp the gravity of the problem.
Kammer said he has seen enough locally — in southern Minnesota and Mankato — to illustrate it’s not a problem limited to places like Kentucky or West Virginia (two states hit hard by the opioid epidemic). It’s already here.
“When we think of all the opioid overdoses right now, sometimes people say, ‘It doesn't apply to me — the people I know in my world don't use opioids,” he said. “But here's the reality in Mankato: We're hearing reports of methamphetamine being laced with fentanyl, marijuana being laced with fentanyl — anyone using any sort of drug, there's a chance it could be laced with fentanyl.”
Kammer applauded the work of SADE and said he’s happy the group is growing again.
Before the pandemic, SADE participation numbers were high. But when education turned virtual, so did student groups, and that caused numbers to dwindle.
SADE is better, Kammer said, with more participation, and he said he’s encouraged by the level of commitment and outreach shown by the current group.
“We have some passionate students who are excited about something,” he said. “They share the word and more people get involved ... People are attracted to being a part of something like this.”
