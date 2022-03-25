MANKATO — Grade schoolers walking to Rosa Parks Elementary School will have a safer crossing by the start of the next school year under a planned $339,000 pedestrian upgrade.
The improvements at Timberwolf Drive and Heron Drive will feature a HAWK Pedestrian Crossing System — the latest attempt to get drivers to notice pedestrians.
Mankato has several pedestrian-activated crosswalks, including one on Heron Drive near Rosa Parks, which flash yellow lights when walkers push a button — a design drivers frequently ignore. The HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) system will attempt to get their attention with red lights.
Funded with $153,000 in federal funds and $186,000 in state grants through the Safe Routes to Schools program, the upgrades will also include improved street lighting and more visible crosswalk striping.
But the most noticeable change, city and school officials hope, will be the lights. The design operates on the idea that if one red light is good at getting drivers to stop, two is better.
The side-by-side red lights are placed like a pair of eyes above a yellow light. When Rosa Parks students push the crosswalk button, the yellow light will flash and then go to solid yellow to warn drivers that a red light is coming. The dual red lights will then light up, after which the pedestrian's "walk" sign will activate. After the safe-crossing period ends, the red lights will go dark and stay that way until the crosswalk button is pushed again.
Rosa Parks, Mankato's newest elementary school, had 320 students when it opened in the southeastern part of the city in 2010. Enrollment topped 500 in 2018, and a growing amount of housing is being constructed within walking distance of the school.
Just north of the school is a manufactured home park and an affordable-housing complex that includes an already occupied 60-unit building and another 51-unit building under construction. Students from those homes regularly cross Timberwolf Drive to reach the school, prompting school officials to ask the city to slow down traffic in addition to making the crossing improvements.
The City Council agreed last week, approving a 725-foot extension of the school zone to the east along Timberwolf Drive that will restrict vehicles to 20 mph when children are present.
Bids are to be awarded in April for the crosswalk upgrades with construction set to begin May 16 and be completed by Sept. 2.
