EAGLE LAKE — Four years after Eagle Lake's intersections with Highway 14 were redesigned to reduce crashes, two of the three have seen improvements.
The third one continues to be a crash-prone problem, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public input on plans for more extensive safety upgrades at the junction of Highway 14 and Blue Earth County Road 56.
Eagle Lake residents and other Highway 14 drivers have through Monday to offer their preference for fixing the junction on the town's west side, best known as the site of the Casey's convenience store.
"All of the project partners — Blue Earth County, the city of Eagle Lake and MnDOT — agree that long-term improvements are needed at the intersection," said MnDOT traffic engineer Scott Thompson in an online presentation.
A $2.1 million project in 2016 brought three different solutions for Eagle Lake's three intersections with Highway 14.
On the east side, a J-turn was constructed at Highway 14 and Parkway Avenue (County Road 17) — the site of two fatal crashes in the preceding decade. That design, also known as a restricted crossing U-turn, prohibited County Road 17 traffic from crossing Highway 14 or turning left on it.
At the middle intersection, Highway 14 and LeRay Avenue (County Road 55), a three-quarters intersection was added, restricting left turns from LeRay on to the highway.
On the west side at County Road 56, a 1,500-foot acceleration lane was added for drivers traveling from the county road to westbound Highway 14 and an offset eastbound right-turn lane was added for Highway 14 traffic slowing down to turn on to the Casey's road.
In the ensuing four years, both the frequency and severity of crashes have decreased at the first two intersections. That wasn't the case at County Road 56, where a high number of crashes continue, including fatal and serious injury collisions.
Most of the problem involves County Road 56 drivers attempting to turn left on Highway 14 getting into crashes with eastbound Highway 14 traffic, according to Thompson.
Three options are under consideration.
The first would remove the pavement in the median of the divided four-lane Highway 14, creating a right-in/right-out intersection. With left turns no longer allowed from County Road 56, the acceleration lane on westbound Highway 14 also would be eliminated.
With left turns not permitted from westbound Highway 14 to County Road 56, signs would be posted to direct highway drivers to use the LeRay Avenue intersection to reach the Casey's area. And traffic on County Road 56 looking to go west on Highway 14 would be directed to use nearby County Road 17 (old Highway 14) to get to the County Road 12 interchange with the highway.
The second option would turn County Road 56 into a three-quarters intersection, nearly identical to the one created at LeRay Avenue in 2016. While it eliminates the left turn on to the highway from County Road 56, it retains a movement that would be prohibited by the first option and is probably important to Casey's.
"The advantage of this concept is it still allows the left off of westbound Highway 14," Thompson said.
The third alternative would create a J-turn, essentially preserving all existing turn movements. Drivers on County Road 56 looking to go west on Highway 14, though, would have to do the J-turn maneuver — first turning right and heading east a few hundred feet to the special U-turn spot that allows them to reach the westbound lanes of the highway.
People can watch the presentation on the project, look at the alternatives and fill out a survey to express their preference at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy14eaglelake/public-input.html.
After reviewing public input, MnDOT and the county and city will select a winner later in November. Construction is tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2022.
In the interim, MnDOT is asking County Road 56 drivers to stop at the newly painted stop bar painted at the intersection with Highway 14. Most drivers are now stopping more than 10 feet farther back, greatly reducing visibility of oncoming traffic on eastbound Highway 14.
