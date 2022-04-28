In 2016 the world came crashing down on Jessica Reedstrom.
She was nursing her baby when she felt a lump in her breast. When her initial fears turned into a stage 3 cancer diagnosis, Reedstrom, with the support of her family, got to work on a plan of action. And soon, after rounds of chemotherapy and radiation and several surgeries, her doctors declared her cancer free.
Then, in 2019, cancer returned. Stage 4 this time. But instead of being isolated to her breast, it had spread. Eventually the cancer would creep into her bones, lungs, liver and, as of March, her brain, and her prognosis is, to say the least, challenging.
This would be an emotional wrecking ball for most people. But 2022 had another zinger for the North Mankato family. Jessica’s mother, Dar Madigan Monroe, died in February, and the family is now dealing with the sale of her house in Mankato and all the items inside.
“She was a collector,” said Kyle Reedstrom, Jessica’s husband. “She just loved having things. She loved refurbishing furniture. ‘Shabby chic’ is something I always heard her say. She would buy old furniture and make it good again.”
To help the family deal with the sale of the home, an “everything must go” estate sale is planned for today, Friday and Saturday at 409 E. Main St.
Natalie Pierson, the owner of Vagabond Village who volunteered to organize the sale, said the collection has something for everyone.
“She was amazing,” Pierson said. “She had this wild eccentric style, and she was very creative. On some of the furniture, the pieces aren’t even attached, but she stacked them to show what you could do with it. She started projects that maybe she didn’t finish, but then there’s other pieces that are just beautiful. I mean the furniture … It’s like a whole lifetime.”
The collection includes holiday knickknacks, especially Christmas and Halloween decor, dinnerware, china sets, glassware, furniture, artwork.
“She kind of just had like this whimsical mind,” Pierson said, “and so I think she was kind of creating her own shop out there in the shed.”
Unlike most sales associated with situations such as the Reedstroms’, proceeds are not going to defray costs associated with the illness. Proceeds will be used to help the family deal with financial issues associated with the house.
Jessica’s poor health as of late also has thrown uncertainty on some vacation plans. The family of six — with four children ages 12, 10, 8, 6 — were set to visit Disney World, a return trip to a place where they’d made so many golden family memories. But as of this week, that trip has been put on hold while 35-year-old Jessica tries to regain strength.
Kyle said Jessica’s medical team has remained hopeful.
“They keep telling us we just have to figure out what’s wrong so we can figure out what to do,” he said. “They haven’t been mentioning anything about reality. Reality sets in every day, unfortunately. We know what’s coming.”
The family, Kyle said, is focusing on what they can control. While they can’t predict the future, they can do their best to make every day count. So that’s what they’re doing.
“Jess wants to make memories as much as we can,” he said. “She wants the kids to remember Mommy fun, not sick.”
When Pierson heard about the family’s plight, she volunteered to organize the sale because she didn’t want a company profiting off a family’s hardship. She didn’t know Dar … at least she thought she didn’t.
But after sifting through the house and getting things ready to sell, she noticed a familiar item.
“We were upstairs cleaning up this one room and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my table. I think I met her one time,’” Pierson recalled. “And then they showed me a picture of her and I was like ‘Yes, she came to one of my estate sales and she bought this table from me.’ I remember meeting her, and she was a very nice woman.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.