Sales are brisk for businesses that rely on snow and cold, with recreation gear flying out of local stores as winter revelers enjoy a heap of snow paired with reasonable temperatures.
“It’s been good, good,” said Steve Eckers, co-owner of Mankato’s Play It Again Sports. “We’ve had plenty of snow, which is good for us. I’d say all in all, it’s been pretty good.”
“Sales have been great here,” echoed Jacque Donahue of Mankato Motorsports. “We’ve sold out of most of our trail sleds. We’ve got a few, but inventory has been going out pretty quick.”
Among the popular sellers at area retailers are snowmobiles, snowshoes, downhill and cross-country skis, sleds, tubes, fat tire bikes, skates and snowboards.
Mankato Motorsports says their top three brands for snowmobiles are Polaris, Ski-Doo and Arctic Cat. “Demand goes up so much when we have a good winter,” Donahue said.
With all the snow — and with the early start to the season — winter so far has offered many opportunities for those who want to recreate outside, said Jon Andersen of Nicollet Bike and Ski Shop in Mankato. “It’s been amazing,” he said. “There’s great snow.”
Fat tire bikes are a popular seller there, which Andersen said are “a load of fun to ride in the winter.” Area parks have groomed trails, which enhance the fat tire experience for riders, he said.
As for skiing, those folks also have had a great season, Andersen said.
“Mount Kato has had the best snow conditions they’ve had in a long, long time,” he said. “They’ve had a lot of fresh snow. They opened around Thanksgiving and every day it’s been an epic day out there, with lots of snow and lots of fun and mild temps to go along with the snow we’ve had. How many times do we have a lot of snow but temperatures are zero or less, but now we have had mild temperatures for people to go out and enjoy the snow.”
At Scheel’s, “we’re always doing good,” said Daniel Lee, the Mankato retailer’s sport, game, toy and winter sports manager. For winter recreation gear, Scheel’s sells sleds, tubes, snowboards, skis, snowshoes, skates, snowboards, snowfort-making supplies and snowball making kits, plus winter camping accessories. Lee said hockey skates are their biggest seller.
He encourages shoppers to think about not only their primary purchase, but also accessories necessary to enjoy time outside. If you’re playing hockey, you need skates but also obviously a hockey stick and a puck. Lee said layered winter clothing is imperative, too.
“Having that one item will get you to do the sport,” Lee said, “but to be comfortable you’ll need a few other things. So make sure you get all the accessories for the sport you’re doing.”
Eckers said the early snow this season helped switch people’s brains to winter mode and, whether it stays that way or not, “that’s always a helper for us.”
“It’s been a great winter,” Donahue agreed. “Especially compared to the past few years.”
“Get out and enjoy a beautiful winter because you never know when spring is going to come,” said Andersen of Nicollet Bike and Ski Shop. “Get out and enjoy it.”
