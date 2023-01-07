MANKATO — After a big rebound in 2021, Mankato’s local sales tax collections were poised for another record in 2022.
With the holiday shopping season still ahead, Mankato had collected just under $5 million from its half-percent general sales tax in the first nine months of the year. That put the city 10.8% ahead of where it had been at the end of the third quarter in 2021 and 29% above the same stage of 2020.
“I would say that puts us on track to do between $6.1 and $6.2 million in collections for sales tax (for all of 2022),” Administrative Service Director Parker Skophammer said.
When the 2022 budget was passed more than a year ago, the expectation was $5.7 million. If the tally lands on the lower end of Skophammer’s estimate when the state finishes its number-crunching, the amount would be a record. The total collected from the general sales tax, which is applied to most purchases other than groceries and clothing, was $6.04 million in 2021.
The general sales tax is one of four special sales taxes collected by the city, along with a vehicle excise tax, an additional half-percent tax on food and drinks sold in restaurants and bars and a 3% added tax on hotel and motel bills.
Other than during the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, the combined taxes had been generating steadily increasing revenue for Mankato until the arrival of the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.
The four taxes had combined for nearly $6.8 million in 2017, $7 million in 2018 and just under $7.1 million in 2019. The figure plunged to $6.4 million in 2020 with huge drops in revenue from the lodging and food and beverage taxes as bars and restaurants shut down or scaled back and as people shunned overnight trips.
Heading into the fall of 2022, all of those activities — shopping, booking hotel rooms, eating and drinking — had ramped back up. Food and beverage tax collections were up 16% and lodging tax revenues were up 44%.
“So that certainly is a plus,” Skophammer said. “... And I think the interesting thing with the lodging tax, if you look back to 2019 we’re slightly ahead of where we were in 2019 in collections.”
The only tax that was generating less revenue than the previous year was the vehicle sales tax, which was off more than 17% through August.
Statewide, sales tax collections were 7.7% higher in fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30, compared to 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
That’s an additional $477 million in Minnesota’s state coffers. And the current fiscal year is showing a continuation of the trend. The most recent monthly data for state sales tax collections — covering October and November — showed a combined $76 million in taxes beyond what had been expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.