MANKATO — Free COVID-19 saliva testing will be available for students and staff at Minnesota State University the next two Thursdays, opening up more testing options as case counts soar in the Mankato area.
Mankato opened a free saliva test site in the former Gander Mountain on Adams Street in October. MSU and the Minnesota Department of Health are now collaborating to bring free testing to campus from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and then again on Nov. 19 in the Centennial Student Union ballroom.
"We want our students and employees to be able to go home for the holidays confident that they will not unknowingly spread coronavirus to their families and friends," wrote MSU President Richard Davenport in an announcement Monday.
The announcement comes as Blue Earth County and the surrounding region combined for 104 newly confirmed cases Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It's the fourth straight day of 100 or more new cases in the nine-county region and the sixth in the last seven days.
Blue Earth County, where young people account for the biggest proportion of cases during the pandemic, had the most new cases in the region with 46. Le Sueur, Brown and Nicollet counties all had 10 or more.
The full list of new cases in area counties Friday:
- Blue Earth County — 46
- Le Sueur County — 17
- Brown County — 14
- Nicollet County — 10
- Watonwan County — Six
- Sibley County — Five
- Martin County — Four
- Waseca County — One
- Faribault County — One
MSU's testing days are designed to identify asymptomatic individuals among students or staff so they can limit the chances of spreading the virus to others. Anyone with COVID symptoms is advised to seek testing at a health care facility.
People can register for half-hour windows on either of the two days. To do the saliva test, students and staff will need to hold off on any food or beverages in the half-hour beforehand.
Along with the new cases reported in the region Monday, Minnesota had another 19 COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,675.
