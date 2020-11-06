Beauty lifestyle
Heat Salon and Lifestyle Studio opens
By Katie Roiger
Photos by Pat Christman
Heat Salon and Lifestyle Studio’s mission of creating relationships and community enrichment fittingly began with a deep friendship.
Sally Weness and Nicole Panko were longtime friends with complimentary interests: personal beauty and interior design.
In the winter of 2015, Weness was working from a local Mankato salon and dreaming of creating her own unique business. Blow dry bars and waxing salons were starting to gain traction in big-city locations and Weness wanted to be the first to bring the phenomenon to Mankato. Additionally, she envisioned a location that would not only offer great services but have an atmosphere like no other. She contacted her friend Nicole Panko to talk about her dream and share ideas for bringing it to life.
“We wanted it not to feel like your typical salon,” Weness said. “We wanted people to feel that they were coming to a gathering space.” Panko’s designer background came in handy as they discussed possibilities. Once they had a solid plan, Panko created a layout for a salon that was meant to look like a destination as well as a stylist studio.
When Heat Salon opened to the public in June 2016, it had a grey herringbone floor, teal and orange accent colors, and a huge island in the center of the studio. The island became a popular spot for guests to wait for their services to begin, or for bridal parties to sip mimosas.
“We wanted a fun atmosphere with a bit of a coffeehouse vibe!” Panko said.
Weness and Panko agreed that their businesses’ mission statement would be crucial to creating Heat’s overall vibe. Their goal was to provide high-end services in a welcoming ambiance, and to develop relationships with their clients founded in support and empowerment.
“I want people to feel better leaving than they did when they come in: More beautiful, more confident,” Weness said. Heat’s team expanded their services to include cuts, coloring, and beauty treatments, and the salon gained a following.
Then COVID-19 dropped on Mankato like a ton of bricks. Businesses like salons, which couldn’t follow the six-feet-apart recommendations, were frequently hit hardest and closed longest. When they were allowed to reopen, Heat’ team followed the health mandates and hoped for the best.
Although keeping their customers safe remained their top priority, Panko and Weness couldn’t help but worry about the future of their business when capacity was down to 50 percent and the public was understandably concerned about leaving their homes to get beauty treatments.
“It was so frustrating to sit there and see the business wither away,” Panko said. “We thought, ‘We’ve got to do something!’”
The two co-owners put their heads together to deeply ponder what their business meant to them. They realized that along with providing their customers with quality beauty services, they also felt strongly about empowering every visitor to be his or her best self.
A new direction
With these principles in mind, the Heat co-owners decided to take a radical step. Over the summer of 2020, they rebranded their business, renaming it Heat Salon and Lifestyle Studio, and expanding it to become a curated boutique as well as a hair salon.
Like blow dry bars, lifestyle studios were not a new concept in larger cities, but were new to the area.
“That makes me excited that we can offer this to people,” Weness said. She and Panko thought that a lifestyle boutique would be a fitting addition to their salon. Heat’s co-owners realized beauty and lifestyle frequently go hand in hand, because taking care of health and appearance is something that everyone does on a daily basis. Panko said that intentionally making a ritual out of beauty practices and self-care can be an enriching experience.
Heat’s boutique collections were created with an eye to that type of enrichment. The first collection, Hair and Beauty, was the easiest to curate because the salon’s team had been selling similar products from their first days in business. The second collection, Lifestyle, expanded on the idea of linking beauty and self-care.
“It has anything practical to daily life: Silk pillowcases, hair scrunchies, journals, books,” Panko said.
The third collection, which was launched in late October, is dedicated to loungewear. This collection, called Live in It, was a no-brainer to Heat’s co-owners, who saw the need for comfortable yet professional outfits for working from home.
“It’s stuff you can sleep in, but you could also run to the grocery store or hop on a Zoom meeting in it,” said Panko, who was wearing the brand during her interview. “It’s really comfy and cozy!”
Panko said that she and Weness plan to add a fourth collection for Wellness in January. Each of the four categories is designed to be exclusive: Once a product is sold out, they don’t restock. This keeps the collections seasonal and fresh.
Heat’s rebranding also gave it the opportunity to become more deeply involved with the Mankato community. The salon started a blog that features regular guest authors.
“We want it to be about all topics lifestyle, from fitness to wellness to health recipes,” said Panko. The category is purposefully broad so that lots of people can contribute. One of the blog’s most recent posts was about back-to-school snack recipes for kids. Anyone can apply to write a post by emailing their ideas to heatthestudio@gmail.com.
Heat also partners with local artisans as well as local writers. The salon team is currently working with a soap maker to sell her wares on their website. The process will be the subject of an upcoming blog post.
Working with local crafters goes hand-in-hand with Heat’s mission of empowering clients to be their most authentic selves. For Weness and Panko, fostering creativity, self-care and self-confidence promotes inner and outer beauty.
“A phrase we use a lot is beauty from the inside out,” said Panko. “If you feel good on the inside, you’re going to look good on the outside.”
Both co-owners agreed that they want their clients and customers to take that good feeling with them out into the community after receiving a service or purchasing a product.
“I want them to have a positive energy, the vibe we try to have here at all times,” Weness said. “It’s a culture we’re trying to create. It’s not just about hair.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.