MANKATO — The Salvation Army reported close to $440,000 was raised during its recent Christmas season campaign.

The goal of the Red Kettle campaign was $525,000.

Given the state of the economy, inflation, and the extremely cold temperatures experienced in December, this number is remarkable,  stated Salvation Army Capt. Andy Wheeler in a press release.

The nonprofit is continuing to accept monetary donations at 700 S. Riverfront Drive. Donors also may give by texting “KatoCares” to 24365.

