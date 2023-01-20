MANKATO — The Salvation Army reported close to $440,000 was raised during its recent Christmas season campaign.
The goal of the Red Kettle campaign was $525,000.
Given the state of the economy, inflation, and the extremely cold temperatures experienced in December, this number is remarkable, stated Salvation Army Capt. Andy Wheeler in a press release.
The nonprofit is continuing to accept monetary donations at 700 S. Riverfront Drive. Donors also may give by texting “KatoCares” to 24365.
