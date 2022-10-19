MANKATO — The Salvation Army’s annual Bundle Me Warm event is underway in Mankato to provide free winter wear to anyone in need.
The event, which will run until Thursday at 3 p.m., is expected to serve over 200 families this year and offers coats, scarves, boots, hats, mittens and more.
Salvation Army Business Administrator Leslie Johnson said that for those who attend the event, it’s recommended, but not required, to bring an ID. Attendees will need to list everyone who lives in their household.
“So if you come in and you have four people in your household, you can get four jackets. You can get four pairs of boots if we have them, but that’s how we justify what you’re taking,” Johnson said.
The Bundle Me Warm event is also not limited by county, meaning the event is open to anyone in need of something warm. As such, wait times are expected to be busy.
While the event itself is only two days long, Johnson said the effort never ends. The organization collects items year-round at the Salvation Army Family Store, located at 201 Star St. in Mankato.
“When you are going through your closet in the spring and you didn’t wear that winter jacket last year and you want to donate it, and you want to make sure that it doesn’t get sold when you take it to the thrift store, you tell the attendant that’s taking your stuff it’s for Bundle Me Warm, and that’s how stuff gets preserved,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the organization is especially in need of children’s items.
On top of donated items, Family Store manager Sheri Larson said the store also designates a certain percentage of items already on-hand to Bundle Me Warm.
“It takes a community to do this event. We’re just the busy bees doing it,” Larson said. “There’s so many people that need warmth. When we’re in the winter, you never know what kind of winter we’re going to have, but it’s cold here. It’s vital that everyone who needs a coat gets a coat.”
Johnson said if people still need access to winter gear after the Bundle Me Warm event, certain residents can still get a voucher.
“If they live in Blue Earth County, again the Mankato Salvation Army serves Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents, so if they live in Blue Earth County, they can get a clothing voucher and go up to the store. Clothing vouchers are basically free cash to go up and look for whatever the store would have available for them. If they live outside of Blue Earth County and/or North Mankato, they’d be looking to their own county for resources,” Johnson said.
The Salvation Army is located at 700 S. Riverfront Dr. Doors open for Bundle Me Warm Thursday at 9 a.m.
