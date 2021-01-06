Although The Salvation Army’s fundraising campaign ended short of its goal Tuesday, Lt. Andy Wheeler said he’s still excited about how it went.
Wheeler, along with his wife and fellow lieutenant, Corey, arrived at the Mankato nonprofit last summer in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The newcomers had a few months or so to prepare for a Red Kettle Christmas campaign like no other.
With the campaign ending about $30,000 short of its $500,000 goal, Wheeler said he was still encouraged by the community support during such an unpredictable season.
“I’m sad we didn’t hit our goal and it means we’ll have to make some adjustments to our budget, but I’m very encouraged at how well we did do in spite of all the wild challenges,” he said.
Wheeler has been associated with The Salvation Army for nearly 40 years. No previous year had so many unknowns and variables, he said.
One of the challenges was figuring out if bell ringing at stores, a holiday staple, could begin in the first place. Even into October, Wheeler said, they still weren’t sure if the governor’s executive orders would allow it.
And then if it was allowed, they wanted to limit potential COVID exposures for volunteer ringers. Those variables contributed to the start being pushed back nine days, Wheeler said.
“It’s over 100 hours less of bell ringing,” he said. “That’s probably that $30,000, so there’s some regret on my part.”
In hindsight, he wonders if they could’ve been more aggressive. At the time, though, there was much more uncertainty about the safety risks.
Proceeding with bell ringing when they did drew some criticism, Wheeler said. People posted on social media and called in questioning why they’d go through with it.
Wheeler answered by saying the people who donated were out shopping already. And the community needs the nonprofit’s programs — from the free meals to the day shelter — that are funded by the campaign.
“The reality is the people in our neighborhoods, the people in our community, needed us to be out there,” he said.
He called the people who served as bell ringers this year “courageous” for getting out there to help others. They help bring in more donations than a solo kettle does.
The nonprofit also expanded its no-touch donation options knowing people would be hesitant to handle paper and coin money as much during the pandemic.
The Wheelers were previously stationed in Lawrence, Kansas. They came to Mankato to replace retiring Majors Jonathan and Linda Fjellman.
Wheeler spoke glowingly about his new city, saying it took about a 20-minute conversation with staff on their first day here to feel like it was a good fit. The Wheeler family includes five children: Khari, 26; Nevaeh, 15; Matthias, 13; and 3-year-old twins, Gentry and Louise.
The nonprofit has been fortunate to have the Wheelers, said Salvation Army Board Chair Josh Vanderberg, who stepped into his role in October.
“They’re so passionate about what they’re doing,” he said. “It’s been fun to have them on board.”
For how challenging the year was, he said he was thrilled with how close the campaign came to the goal.
“Our community was incredibly generous and gracious,” he said. “It’s so amazing how much caring happens in the Mankato community.”
With the campaign behind it, the nonprofit turns its focus to the year ahead. Another fundraiser could be needed, and Wheeler said he wants to evaluate how well programs are meeting community needs while making sure they aren’t duplicating services offered elsewhere.
The Salvation Army’s announcement of a day shelter this season rather than an overnight men’s shelter came shortly after the Wheelers arrived. It meant people experiencing homelessness could have an indoor space to keep warm during the day in the winter followed by a place to sleep overnight at Connections Shelter located within First Presbyterian Church.
Erica Koser, the overnight shelter’s pastor of community connections, said guests at Connections report using the day shelter as a warm indoor option over the winter months.
Looking ahead to the rest of his and Corey’s first full year at the helm in Mankato, Wheeler used the word “exciting” again. Coming into a new role during 2020 wasn’t easy, but he said the staff and community have made it a place they hope to stay in for as long as they can.
“It’s a privilege to lead here,” he said. “Great group of people.”
