MANKATO — Financial numbers for Mankato Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle campaign are not yet available, but the nonprofit’s business administrator suspects harsh winter conditions took a toll on fundraising.
Leslie Johnson said she doubts the $525,000 goal was reached by the end of Christmas season holiday campaign. The seasonal bell-ringing fundraiser supports The Salvation Army’s programs that provide emergency basic services for families and individuals in crisis in the Mankato area.
Johnson said in an email that final campaign numbers will be available by the end of January. A large chunk of donations during the campaign are received at Red Kettle locations throughout the area until Dec. 24. Corporate sponsorships and donations made via the mail also contribute toward the campaign’s goal.
Final reports are not available for any of these donation streams, Johnson stated.
Although the Red Kettle campaign has ended, donors may still contribute to the Salvation Army. “Love Beyond Christmas” donations may be made online at: give.salvationarmyusa.org.
According to the nonprofit’s social media, groups of volunteers did show up to staff Red Kettle sites throughout the weekslong campaign. Among them were 13 Mankato Department of Public Safety team members who volunteered their time to ring bells this season. The group raised more than $1,100 throughout the day.
“We’re glad to be a part of this effort and give back to the community,” Cmdr. Adam Gray said in a post.
Salvation Army staff’s Facebook comments this month include musings about a day when the shelter opened its doors earlier than usual. Coffee and hot cocoa helped warm up the people who stopped by seeking refuge from bitterly cold weather.
“The heart and purpose of the day shelter program was birthed from days like today. In Minnesota, the weather does not magically get better when the sun rises ... Today is a wonderful reminder of the need our community members experiencing homelessness have year round and all day long.”
