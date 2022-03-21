MANKATO — The Salvation Army will continue to operate its day shelter through the summer months, the nonprofit announced Monday.
The shelter at 700 S. Riverfront Drive will be open seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It includes meals, sleeping space, showers, laundry, and internet access for individuals and families in need.
A partnership between Salvation Army and the city of Mankato is helping continue the daytime shelter, stated Lt. Andy Wheeler, Salvation Army pastor, in a release.
“This summer program helps to fill a critical gap — a place for families, where they can find safety, have access to services, and begin the process of finding stable permanent housing," he stated. "We are so grateful of the support from the city of Mankato, who are stepping up to help those in need by providing funding for staffing and by continuing to build a stronger sense of community. The city’s partnership with The Salvation Army helps individuals and families come in from the heat and rain and helps them find a sense of hope for a better future.”
The nonprofit started offering a day shelter in fall 2020. With Connections Shelter providing overnight space for people experiencing homelessness, Salvation Army's daytime option ensured people had around-the-clock shelter space in Mankato.
No one facing these types of emergencies should feel like they don't have a safe place to go, stated Leslie Johnson, Salvation Army's business administrator, in a release.
“The summer shelter program will continue to serve numerous individuals, parents and kids, and provide pathways to help and hope," she stated. "The partnership between The Salvation Army and the city of Mankato demonstrates a collaborative solution between a major community organization and local government that will help resolve the homelessness crisis in Mankato and serve our community during the summer months.”
