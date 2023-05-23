MANKATO — Mankato Salvation Army is offering new programs for its day shelter beginning June 1.
The following aspects will be added or increased to its current service model: housing case management, collaborative care with outside agencies, recreational therapeutic activities and street outreach.
The additional services promote the belief that every person is housing ready, and housing is a human right, the nonprofit said in a news release.
“We want, more than anything, for our friends to know their worth as human beings,” Jenn Valimont, day shelter program manager, stated in the release.
“Adding to our efforts will allow us to collaborate more with our community and provide equitable solutions to reduce or even end homelessness in our area."
The low-barrier shelter at 700 S. Riverfront Drive, offers services such as showers, laundry and rest, and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the summer starting in June. During the regular season, the day shelter is open seven days a week.
On average, the day shelter serves 30-35 guests a day. In March, the Salvation Army recorded 775 check-ins, 225 showers and 120 loads of laundry at the site. This month, due to collaboration efforts with outside agencies, three people have found permanent housing.
