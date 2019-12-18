MANKATO — Donations to Mankato Salvation Army will be twice as nice Friday and Saturday, thanks to matching funds from local sponsors.
Three private sources, along with contributions from various individuals, businesses and organizations, will provide up to $34,750 intended to double the dollar amount of donations to the nonprofit.
Salvation Army local programs provide vital services such as food, shelter, clothing, rent and energy assistance for residents in Mankato and nearby communities.
Donations may be dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettles. Mankato locations include Cub Food stores, Hy-Vee Food stores, Walgreens, Hobby Lobby, Fleet Farm, Walmart, Sams Club and JC Penney.
Online donations may be made at: SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato.
For more information or to make a donation by phone, call 800-725-2769.
