MANKATO — Food assistance will be offered to qualifying Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents during an in-person event 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at The Salvation Army’s Youth Center, 700 S. Riverfront Drive, near Door G.
Two-hundred vouchers will be presented on a first-come basis. Appointments are not needed.
To qualify for the assistance, heads of households must be present and provide their state-issued I.D., proof of government assistance and a current bill verifying their residency.
Recipients may redeem the $50 vouchers for non-taxable grocery items from Cub Foods' South Riverfront Drive location.
The program is offered in conjunction with The Salvation Army's Christmas Season’s theme of “Here to Help.”
For more information, visit: SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.