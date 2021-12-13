MANKATO — Food assistance will be provided during an in-person event 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at The Salvation Army’s Youth Center, 700 S. Riverfront Drive.
Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents are eligible for this voucher program meant to provide food for Christmas meals.
Appointments are not necessary. To receive vouchers, heads of households must present their state-issued I.D., proof of government assistance as well as a current bill that verifies their residency.
Voucher distribution is limited to 200 families.
Families with up to four members will receive a $40 voucher for grocery items and families with five or more members will receive a $60 voucher.
The vouchers are for use at Cub Foods on South Riverfront.
For more information about Salvation Army programs, including its Christmas season theme of “Hope Marches On,” visit: SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato.
