MANKATO — The Salvation Army is offering outdoors worship services biweekly on Wednesdays near its Family Store, 201 Star St.
Services are slated 7 p.m. today as well as on July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. Participants may bring lawn chairs for seating or remain in their vehicles during the hourlong services.
The outdoor services provide a way for participants to feel safe while they worship, a Salvation Army press release said.
