MANKATO — As the Salvation Army men’s shelter opening date approaches, the nonprofit’s upcoming 5K run will bring in funds for operations.
The homeless shelter will begin taking guests on Nov. 1 and continue through March 31. The 5K run beginning and ending at the nonprofit is set for Nov. 2.
Leslie Johnson, director at the Mankato Salvation Army, said the goal will be to meet or exceed the $18,000 raised last year.
The funding goes toward services ranging from meals to case management. It also contributes to staffing, with three more support staff still needed for this season.
The shelter has 33 beds where guests can stay for up to 90 days. Each person is evaluated every 30 days based on the nonprofit’s Shelter Transition Employment Program Services, or STEPS, which is designed to help guests gain self sufficiency.
Johnson said she sees opportunities for more collaboration between the Salvation Army’s shelter and Connections Shelter this year and next year. The latter is prioritizing families, while referring unaccompanied men to the Salvation Army’s services once they open.
Both shelters are overnight options. The Salvation Army hosts a community lunch during the day. Holy Grounds — affiliated with Connections Shelter — hosts breakfast and coffee at Centenary United Methodist. The rest of the day, Mankato’s homeless population doesn’t have a designated place to find shelter.
“There’s a huge missed area and that’s during the day,” Johnson said. “Their (Connections Shelter) closes in the morning, our shelter closes in the morning, so how do we meet that in the middle and fill that gap.”
She said Salvation Army will continue to explore ways to partner and complement other resources serving the area's homeless population.
Matt Collyard has been staying at Connections Shelter within the Covenant Family church, but expects to go to the Salvation Army shelter once it’s ready. He said he’s working until he can return home to Oregon, so having laundry and showers onsite will help him be ready each morning.
“It’s nice to have the option here,” he said. “It does make a difference.”
Experiencing homelessness for the first time, he said he’s been thankful for the resources Mankato has. Along with shelter and meals from Connections and the Salvation Army, the Key City Bike nonprofit provided him with a bike to get around town.
Intake for the Salvation Army men’s shelter will be from 7:30 to 8 p.m. each night between Nov. 1 and March 31. For more information on the 5K, go to the Mankato Salvation Army’s Facebook page.
