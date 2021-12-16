MANKATO — The Salvation Army in Mankato is about $14,000 behind in its donations compared to the previous year.
Salvation Army officials reported Thursday the local nonprofit is at 48% of its goal of $525,000 just short of a week before Christmas Eve, when its annual red kettle collection ends.
Yet the Salvation Army also reported all of its red kettle locations in the area have ringers Thursday night, for the first time this season. Salvation Army Lt. Andy Wheeler credits the North Mankato Fire Department and Mapleton Sertoma Club for volunteering.
“We have been blessed by those who have given of their time, talents and treasures so far this season,” Wheeler wrote in a statement.
Salvation Army officials are urging residents to donate in any way they can over the next week. Kettle locations have several payment options, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal.
Aside from donating in person, residents can also donate through Amazon Alexa by saying “Alexa, donate to the Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount. Residents can donate any amount by texting “KatoCares” to 24365.
Volunteers for red kettle locations or to distribute gifts for children can sign up at registertoring.com
