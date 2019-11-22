MANKATO — The Salvation Army’s noon feeding program resumed Friday, two days after the nonprofit’s building experienced a major plumbing issue.
The nonprofit switched from warm lunches inside to distributed sack lunches Wednesday and Thursday while crews worked on the issue. The men’s overnight shelter remained open throughout, with a port-a-potty brought in because bathrooms were down.
Bathroom access is still limited as of Friday and showers and laundry remain unavailable, according to a release. Emergency social services continued through the temporary closure.
