MANKATO — The Salvation Army has gotten through most of the pandemic without big outbreaks in its shelter, but that changed last week, leaving the staff scrambling to create isolation areas.
"Ultimately we've been pretty fortunate to not have too much exposure or cases, up until about this point last week," said Lt. Andy Wheeler.
The shelter has required masks for everyone, vaccinated or not, but the highly contagious omicron variant hit some of the shelter's guests, requiring a way to keep them isolated.
"We were able to get our hands on quite a few test kits so if anyone shows any kind of signs or was in close proximity to someone positive, we do the tests and, of course, report the results," Wheeler said.
"We have multiple positive results so we created an isolation area."
The shelter put a curtain across an area in the shelter and dedicated a shower and bathroom used only by those who've tested positive.
The Salvation Army isn't able to have separate isolation areas for each person.
"It's an isolation area for all of them to be in together. We just don't have the capacity for all of them to have individual space."
Wheeler said they contacted some hotels and looked for other alternatives to create separate isolation rooms but weren't successful.
"We have about six people in the area that we can handle. Any more and we'll have to go back to the drawing board. Ideally each person would have their own space, but I don't know of anyone who has that."
The Salvation Army, which shelters people during the day, works closely with Connections Ministry, which has a night shelter. Both operate seasonally during the cold months.
"We have a good relationship with the other shelter in town so the communication has helped, since we're serving the same people. If someone turns out to be exposed, we both find out."
Connections has a similar isolation area, he said.
"So they go from isolation with us to isolation with them and then we start over the next day," Wheeler said. "Our doors open at 9 a.m. and they stay in isolation until 5 p.m. We bring them food so they don't have to worry about that."
When they needed to put together an isolation plan quickly, Wheeler said they got help from Connections, Blue Earth County Public Health and the city of Mankato, getting personal protective equipment for staff and other help.
Vanderberg Clean also came in to do a deep sanitizing of the whole facility. "Josh Vanderberg really helped us out," Wheeler said.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently relaxed isolation guidelines to five days in most cases, congregate facilities like the Salvation Army and Connections do the longer 10-day isolation.
"The (CDC guideline) standard is a little different, as I understand it, for congregate living compared to people who can isolate alone in another type of setting."
Monetary donations can be made to: The Salvation Army (COVID relief in the memo section), 700 S. Riverfront Drive, Mankato, MN 56001.
