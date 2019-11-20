MANKATO — The Salvation Army’s building will be closed until the nonprofit resolves a major plumbing issue, although cold lunches and the men’s homeless shelter will be available.
The plumbing issue arose Tuesday and worsened overnight. Plumbing and flooring crews were working on site Wednesday.
Salvation Army Business Director Leslie Johnson said the Mankato nonprofit is trying to work through the problem, adding it’s difficult to guess how long services will be impacted.
“It’s definitely a hardship for our staff to be in a building that doesn’t have plumbing, and it’s definitely a hardship for people that rely on the Salvation Army on the daily for something as simple as a shower or laundry,” she said.
The men’s shelter will have a port-a-potty for guests to use until plumbing is back online. The shelter housed 10 men Tuesday night but has seen as many as 18 since opening in early November.
With the building’s cafeteria temporarily off limits, the nonprofit distributed sack lunches Wednesday and will do so again at least through Thursday. The lunch program has been feeding about 120 people daily.
The Salvation Army’s 700 S. Riverfront Drive building is at least 100 years old, Johnson said.
She encouraged the public to pray for a quick resolution and said those interested in helping can make donations specifically to the plumbing project. People in need of emergency social services can still work with their case worker by calling 507-345-7840.
“We’re just doing the best we can kind of putting out fires as they come and trying to serve the public as best we can,” Johnson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.