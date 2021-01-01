MANKATO — The Salvation Army's Christmas fundraising campaign sat at about 88% of the way toward its goal as it entered the long New Year's weekend.
The campaign, which supports the nonprofit's programs including the day shelter and free lunches, was extended into January due to a shortfall leading up to Christmas.
Salvation Army Lt. Andy Wheeler said the campaign was hovering around $430,000 raised as of Thursday. The total inched up by about 2% compared to two days prior.
“We’re still about $60,000 shy of where we were really hoping to be by this time," he said. "We’re so grateful for our friends over at Hy-vee and Cub Foods for allowing us to continue to have a presence in our stores."
The two Cub Foods and two Hy-Vee stores in Mankato have ringerless kettles with QR codes people can use to donate using their smartphones. Another donation option is available through the nonprofit's Mankato website.
