MANKATO — Mankato’s Salvation Army continues to accept donations through the end of this year in the hopes of reaching its $525,000 fundraising goal.
The nonprofit, which offers free meals daily, a day shelter and a host of other programs, was about 67% of the way there as of Tuesday. A matching event before Christmas helped, and a new match confirmed on Tuesday could keep the momentum going.
Salvation Army Lt. Andy Wheeler said he’s hopeful the goal will still be attainable.
“Last year we were so surprised at how things played out toward the end of the season for us,” he said. “We’re hopeful for another big surprise.”
The latest matching pledge came from Lindsay Windows in North Mankato. Online donations will be matched up to $5,000 until the end of the year, Wheeler said.
Matching events are a key component of the nonprofit’s annual Christmas fundraising drive. Bell ringing at red kettles leading up to Christmas, meanwhile, is typically the most visible fundraising method during the campaign.
Although the drive didn’t meet its goal by Christmas, Wheeler said it was mostly a successful season so far. Bell ringers braved the elements through a few difficult weather events in December.
He complimented Jim Swanson for organizing more than 60 hours of bell ringing at area stores. The North Mankato and Lake Crystal fire departments and the Mankato Masonic Lodge were also strong supporters.
The campaign launched with a kickoff supported by Knutson + Casey law firm on Nov. 22. From there, Vanderberg Clean, Western Specialized, MEI, Community Bank, Music Mart and American Way Realty all offered support.
Wheeler also gave a shout-out to CliftonLarsonAllen, Meyer and Norland Financial Group, James Buseth CPA, Subway, Oak Terrace Assisted Living and local Rotary and Kiwanis groups for their support.
Additional walk-in or mailed donations will be accepted at the nonprofit’s 700 S. Riverfront Drive headquarters at least through Friday. Online donation opportunities are available through centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Mankato.
The Salvation Army extended last year’s fundraising campaign into January to raise more funds. A similar extension could happen, Wheeler said, depending on how this week goes.
“We might end up having to do something like that again. But we’ll pull out all the stops. We’ve got a lot of people who expect our help.”
He encouraged the community to take a hard look at what the Salvation Army brings to the community and dig deep if they can while the fundraising window remains open.
