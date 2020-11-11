MANKATO — The Salvation Army is counting on modern technology as well as volunteers donning face masks to make its traditional holiday season fundraiser successful this year, despite the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are implementing new ways for people to give in these hard times,” said Lt. Andy Wheeler, a Mankato corps officer.
Beginning Nov. 23, contactless donations may be made using smartphone apps and through the nonprofit’s social media sites.
Some of The Salvation Army’s “virtual” Red Kettle campaign options in place last year will return.
“The biggest change is that we will have a ‘bump pay’ option this year,” Wheeler said, describing the payment option of using a smartphone app to make a donation.
“They won’t have to worry about carrying cash or the coin shortage,” Wheeler said.
A new text-to-give option is already in effect.
“That way, people can donate from the comfort of their warm homes.”
The goal for this year —$500,000 — is the highest the organization has aimed for in recent history.
Wheeler said that’s a lot to ask of a community, but the goal is realistic. The amount is a calculation of what’s necessary to handle this year’s increases in services for people in need of food and shelter throughout Blue Earth County and in North Mankato.
“We are very efficient — 84% of everything raised goes back to support this great community we are present in,” Wheeler said.
This year’s Red Kettle campaign is starting about two weeks later than its typical annual kick-off day — a new health-safety measure to protect the volunteers who help draw attention to spots at businesses where donations can be dropped off.
Bell-ringing volunteer groups such as Scout troops and church clubs are being asked to revise their scheduling methods.
“There can be no more than two people at a kettle at any given time,” Wheeler said.
Tamera Saar attended a presentation by Wheeler explaining the changes that keep in mind social distancing and volunteers’ health safety. A branch manager for Old National Bank, a Rotary Club board member and the chair for Greater Mankato Growth’s ambassador program, she manages volunteers from all three.
“I’ve been pulling together people who want to volunteer their time ringing bells (for The Salvation Army).”
Right now, she’s finding people to fill slots on Dec. 14-15. In past years, she arranged volunteer groups of up to three people. Volunteer groups often were comprised of family members. Despite the challenges resulting from the pandemic, scheduling duties have been “pretty easy” so far.
“Mankato’s has a great sense of community.”
