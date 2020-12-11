Santa Claus, like everyone else. is keeping his distance so he stays healthy before his big night.
But he is making a few trips from the North Pole to tour a few area towns on firetrucks.
In another town he is inviting families to drive by him for a socially distant heralding.
Santa is in Henderson tonight. He will board a firetruck at 5 p.m. and travel through parts of town stopping along the way to give out treats to children who have been good this year. Children should wait on the sidewalk until Santa stops to give them a social distanced greeting.
St. Nick is visiting St. Peter Saturday and will receive an escort from the St. Peter Fire Department from 5-7 p.m. He'll sound the firetruck's horn as he approaches and throw candy to children as he passes by. He hopes families will leave a donation for the St. Peter Area Food Shelf for his elves to pick up.
About 20 members of the Fire Department and their family members have volunteered to be Santa's chauffeurs and elves.
Assistant Fire Chief Ron Neary said he invited Santa and organized the visit aiming to "spread some extra Christmastime cheer during the pandemic."
Father Christmas will return to the region next Saturday, Dec. 19. He'll be in Mapleton at 1 p.m. and will stop for socially distanced photos with children. He'll zip up to Montgomery at 2 p.m. for another parade.
Santa then will head to New Ulm for an appearance at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The Fair Board is planning a "drive-thru Santa experience" and is seeking donations to help fund the event.
