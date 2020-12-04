EAGLE LAKE — Santa will be overseeing a Toys for Tots drive-thru collection 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Eagle Lake American Legion, 100 N. Third St.
Donors may drop off unwrapped toys, especially items appropriate for ages 6-14. Toy gun donations will not be accepted. The Eagle Lake Fire Dept. will bring Santa in a truck and safe, free photos will be offered.
Treats for donors will be served to them while they remain in their vehicles. Face masks are required to be worn during the event.
