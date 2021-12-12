I hate to add more anxiety to the young ones, or their parents, after all they’ve been through the past couple of years. But we do need to talk about the strains Santa and his crew are facing at the North Pole.
We’ve all been down here in the relative balminess of the Midwest, seeing the effects of climate change, which so far has mostly meant a longer growing season, milder winters, more rain and dry spells.
At the North Pole, changes have been more visible and dramatic, portending all sorts of challenges for St. Nick. And things are getting worse quicker than first thought, according to scientists.
The Arctic Council’s Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program now suggests the North Pole will be ice free during summers as soon as the 2030s. Earlier studies forecast ice free North Pole summers by mid-century.
For a guy who’s perfected his Christmas operation in perpetual cold, ice, wind and blizzards, the changes may require a change to our Christmas/Santa stories.
I imagine Santa looking around at the melting ice sheet and considering taking up new hobbies during his off season. Rather than mushing with his reindeer, he may be practicing his golf swing. But he may be surprised to find there is no land under the ice he lives on, just the Arctic Ocean.
I’ve seen water skiing Santas at one of those water shows in Florida. It was a good gag, playing off the idea that someone living on perpetual ice would be skimming across the water. But Nicholas may soon have the elves fashioning some water skis to hook up to the reindeer.
The lack of white-out blizzards and thick ice at the North Pole has to leave everyone from the reindeer to the abominable snow monster unsettled. Hey, I remember the “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” movie and Bumble the Snow Monster is a heavy guy who needs a lot of thick ice to support his weight. And Rudolph’s bright nose probably isn’t such a big deal for the other reindeer now, with few foggy, snowstorm-filled nights hitting the Arctic.
With Santa facing dislocation sooner than later, parents and kids in a couple of decades may be talking about how Santa and Rudolph are taking off from the South Pole on Christmas Eve.
The South Pole ice is also melting but not as fast at the Arctic. And there is at least land under the South Pole, providing a long-term base for a new Christmas headquarters.
There are a lot of things about Santa I don’t understand, but one of them is how he knows when to set out for his annual Christmas run.
At the North Pole, 24 time zones collide at a single point, rendering them meaningless. It’s simultaneously all of Earth’s time zones and none of them. If he settles on the South Pole, there will similarly be no time zone for him to go by.
Worrying about climate change probably isn’t the big guy’s only concern these days. I know Santa has strong magic and would certainly be a jolly guy to be around, but I imagine even he is facing a worker shortage. You think it’s tough to find someone with mechatronics training for the manufacturing line, imagine finding elves who know how to quickly build everything from Legos to PlayStations.
However it turns out for Father Christmas, I hope things keep rolling for him and the elves. I have gift requests that stretch into the next couple of decades at least.
