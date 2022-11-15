MANKATO — This month voters chose Kari Pratt to fill one of three four-year terms on the Mankato Area Public School Board, the other two seats on the ballot going to incumbents Patrick Baker and Shannon Sinning. But the vote also resulted in longtime board member Chair Jodi Sapp losing her position.
As Pratt looks forward to stepping into the role, Sapp is reflecting on more than 20 years of service on the School Board.
Sapp, of Mankato, was first elected in 2001 and has been on multiple committees in the district. Her kids are both graduates of the district.
From new schools to the staff she’s worked with, she said there are many things over the years that she’s proud to have been a part of.
“To a couple of years of phenomenal growth to where we had to build Rosa Parks and Prairie Winds to handle the extra kids. I’m so proud that the district has always been financially stable. I am proud that we have a special education department that rivals no other. They’re just amazing. Then I had the opportunity to work with the educators that I worked with. They’ve all been fabulous. They’ve all brought something different to the district. It made it a better place.”
During her time on the board, Sapp added that she’s always tried to keep the kids and teachers in the forefront of every decision.
“Every decision impacts the classroom somehow, right? I always thought about the kids, the teachers, the families. Near and dear to my heart are special ed kids. I had a son who was in special ed when he was in high school. I’ve always had a profound respect for our special ed educators, and I’ve always tried to keep them at the forefront of my mind to help them serve.”
Outside of the board, Sapp has worked in a residential setting for adults with intellectual disabilities for 30 years and said she plans to continue to do so.
As for what’s next, Sapp said she has no plans to run for office again but added she’ll miss her work on the board and will find a way to continue to serve the community.
“Golly, I love this work. Call me a geek, but I love policy. I will miss the work that I’ve had so many fabulous opportunities for over the 21 years that I’ve been around that I’ve got nothing to complain or whine about in terms of being done,” she said.
Sapp added she’s proud of the board she’s leaving behind.
“I hope that they continue to work as the amazing team that they are. I am leaving such a great School Board, just amazing. They all bring such different things to the table, and every one of them are fabulous people and they are there for the betterment of the district,” she said.
“Just the little bit I’ve talked to (Pratt), I think that she will do fabulous, and I hope that she embraces the team that is there and learns from them. The district is going to be set up well for the future of the board.”
Pratt, of Mankato, is a former teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools, where she worked for 13 years, and is an independent contractor for Art of Problem Solving, a math curriculum company.
Pratt has worked across the district, also having worked as a math instructional coach for five years, which led to opportunities to work in all of the K-12 buildings.
She has two children in the district.
On being elected, Pratt said she’s excited to get started.
“I am humbled and honored that the community sees the need and sees that I can potentially fill that need. I’m just excited. I’m excited to lead the change and to listen to the teachers, to listen to the community and the families and really move us forward so we can be the best possible district we can be,” she said.
Now that she’s elected, Pratt said she’s looking forward to bringing a teacher’s perspective to the decision-making process.
“As the board is making decisions, especially about budgets, things that are going to happen in the building, I think that somebody who has been in the classroom and has worked with kids, having that perspective there is really important,” she said.
Pratt added she also wanted to focus on kids’ behavior, safety in schools and support for teachers, saying she thinks the district needs to make sure students know and understand expectations for behavior when they’re in school.
“Teachers need to know that they’re going to be backed up if they’re having behavior issues in their classroom and that someone’s there to support them. And then that really trickles down to the kids’ side that kids are going to have a consequence. And I’m not talking about expulsion. I’m not talking about even detention,” she said, adding it could be as simple as talking about what happened, why it was inappropriate, the student apologizing to the teacher and discussing how to proceed.
Incumbent Kristi Schuck won the special election to fill the remainder of a two-year term.
The board members will be sworn in Jan. 3.
